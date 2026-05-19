Swiss financial fraud cases rose in 2025
The Swiss Banking Ombudsman dealt with an increase in the number of cases in 2025. The main cause remains fraud involving card payments and online banking services.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Swiss Banking Ombudsman handled 2,575 cases last year, 4% more than the previous year, explained Ombudsman Andreas Barfuss at a press conference on Tuesday.
By region, 55% of the complaints came from German-speaking Switzerland, while 23% came from abroad. The proportion of requests from French-speaking Switzerland remained more or less stable at 19%. The proportion from Italian-speaking Switzerland remained unchanged at 3%.
In 90% of cases, the value in dispute was less than CHF100,000.
In 2025, the number of fraud cases handled by the Ombudsman rose again, to 316 compared with 270 in 2024. Among them, phishing scams were once again significant.
“Legally, financial institutions are not generally obliged to compensate customers in this type of case”, explained Barfuss. However, each case is examined individually.
More
Does dirty money need banking secrecy to thrive?
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.