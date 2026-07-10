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Swiss regulator urges banks to prepare for quantum era

FINMA to banks: "Further measures are needed to tackle quantum computers"
FINMA to banks: "Further measures are needed to tackle quantum computers" Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) is calling on banks to do more to address the risk posed by powerful quantum computers.

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Swiss regulator urges banks to prepare for quantum era
Listening: Swiss regulator urges banks to prepare for quantum era
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Keystone-SDA

Quantum computing could breach current cryptographic systems, putting communications, customer data and financial transactions at risk.

A survey carried out between November 2025 and January 2026 among 60 financial institutions has revealed that companies are aware of the risks posed by quantum computers, FINMA said.

However, there is generally a lack of a clear roadmap and sufficiently forward-looking planning for the migration to secure encryption.

“FINMA has identified a need for action in risk management at numerous institutions,” the regulator stated.

In a communication to those concerned, the supervisory authority has outlined various measures to mitigate the risks.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR