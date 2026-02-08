Swiss blaze victim memorial catches fire
A fire broke out at a memorial dedicated to the victims of a Swiss bar blaze, before being extinguished.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The fire brigade quickly brought the blaze under control and no-one was injured. The book of condolences was saved from the flames.
The fire broke out at around 6am on Sunday at the memorial in the Rue Centrale, canton Valais, police announced on the social media platform X.
Forensic inestigators were called to the scene.
According to initial findings, the fire broke out among candles on a table in the centre of the memorial. Arson is not suspected at this time.
The New Year’s Eve fire at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana claimed 41 lives and left more than a hundred with burn injuries.
More
Swiss President discusses fatal fire with Italian leaders
Adapted from French by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.