Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

Prison sentences handed down to two IS supporters from Winterthur

Firm sentences handed down to two Islamists from Winterthur
Firm sentences handed down to two Islamists from Winterthur Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Prison sentences handed down to two IS supporters from Winterthur
Listening: Prison sentences handed down to two IS supporters from Winterthur

On Monday, the Federal Criminal Court sentenced two Islamic State supporters to custodial sentences and day fines. The Winterthur residents were found guilty of supporting a terrorist organisation and possessing images of violence.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The two defendants are aged 23 and 28. The younger of the two was sentenced to 36 months’ imprisonment, half of which was suspended. He also received a suspended sentence of 90 days’ fine. His co-defendant was sentenced to 35 months’ imprisonment plus 30 days’ suspended fines. The periods already spent in custody, 718 days and 1,192 days respectively, are deducted from the sentences.

More

The Criminal Court acquitted the defendants of the charge of participating in a terrorist organisation. According to the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, they supported the Islamic State by collecting donations and passing them on. One of the ways they did this was through cryptocurrency transactions.

Both Swiss nationals, the young men also distributed propaganda on Telegram channels and translated certain documents.

Translated from French by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
72 Likes
137 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR