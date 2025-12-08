First Swiss national strategy against racism and anti-Semitism presented
One in six people in Switzerland say they have experienced racial discrimination in the last five years. In response to this problem, the government has adopted the first national strategy against racism and anti-Semitism.
The strategy will be effective from 2026 to 2031 and proposes four areas of action, Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider told the media in Bern on Monday. These are to improve the recording of racism and anti-Semitism, to protect victims, to strengthen the prevention of racism at institutional level and to promote societal commitment in this area.
The model also creates a frame of reference for action by the federal government, cantons, cities and municipalities. It aims to strengthen dialogue with civil society.
“Racism and anti-Semitism are a reality in our country”, notes the Federal Department of Home Affairs (FDHA), which is responding with this project to a motion by the House of Representative’s Political Institutions Committee.
