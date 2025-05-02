The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Zurich Labour Day parade attracts 14,000

First of May: Zurich, thousands at Labour Day parade
First of May: Zurich, thousands at Labour Day parade Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zurich Labour Day parade attracts 14,000
Zurich Labour Day parade attracts 14,000

Some 14,000 demonstrators gathered in Zurich to mark Labour Day on May 1.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The official procession, which started at Helvetiaplatz, took place under the motto “United Against War and Fascism”.

The final rally took place on the famous Sechseläutenplatz. In her speech, the keynote speaker, Unia union president Vania Alleva, targeted US President Donald Trump “and his band of techno-oligarchs.”

“Where the racist right is on the rise, fundamental rights, human rights and hard-won freedoms are in danger,” Alleva said. “The trade union struggle for equality and justice is therefore more necessary than ever,” he added.

The procession took place peacefully. However, Zurich municipal police reported that several hundred people, some of them masked, belonging to the left-wing autonomous scene also took part in the march. They set off firecrackers and smoke bombs. Along the route, they also daubed shop windows and shop fronts.

Far-left groups also called unauthorised demonstrations in the afternoon. The police explicitly asked the population not to participate. Despite this, at the end of the official part of the celebrations clashes occurred between demonstrators and police forces.

Police indicated on X that they intervened by using rubber bullets and tear gas to respond to the attacks.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

