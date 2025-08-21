First outbreak of Japanese beetle identified in Geneva

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss canton of Geneva is now also affected by an outbreak of Japanese beetles. The canton is implementing measures to curb their spread.

The area straddles the municipalities of Corsier, Meinier and Collonge-Bellerive, the Department of the Territory announced on Thursday, pointing out that this exotic insect causes major damage to crops and plants in general.

+ How Switzerland is battling invasive species

It is therefore forbidden to water lawns within a one-kilometre radius of the outbreak to prevent the development of soil-dwelling larvae.

This first limited outbreak was identified thanks to the extensive trapping measures carried out by the canton following isolated captures reported in July. Five individuals were caught in a trap in the Arve-Lac area, while the other traps were negative.

This beetle is spreading rapidly in Switzerland and Europe. Anyone who detects an individual should report it.

