First outbreak of Japanese beetle identified in Geneva

First outbreak of Japanese beetle identified in Geneva Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss canton of Geneva is now also affected by an outbreak of Japanese beetles. The canton is implementing measures to curb their spread.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Un premier foyer de scarabée japonais identifié à Genève Original Read more: Un premier foyer de scarabée japonais identifié à Genève

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The area straddles the municipalities of Corsier, Meinier and Collonge-Bellerive, the Department of the Territory announced on Thursday, pointing out that this exotic insect causes major damage to crops and plants in general.

+ How Switzerland is battling invasive species

It is therefore forbidden to water lawns within a one-kilometre radius of the outbreak to prevent the development of soil-dwelling larvae.

This first limited outbreak was identified thanks to the extensive trapping measures carried out by the canton following isolated captures reported in July. Five individuals were caught in a trap in the Arve-Lac area, while the other traps were negative.

This beetle is spreading rapidly in Switzerland and Europe. Anyone who detects an individual should report it.

More

More Japanese beetle warning issued in Switzerland This content was published on The Swiss authorities have called on people to be vigilant against Japanese beetles. Read more: Japanese beetle warning issued in Switzerland

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch