First outbreak of Japanese beetle identified in Geneva

The area straddles the municipalities of Corsier, Meinier and Collonge-Bellerive, the Department of the Territory announced on Thursday, pointing out that this exotic insect causes major damage to crops and plants in general.
It is therefore forbidden to water lawns within a one-kilometre radius of the outbreak to prevent the development of soil-dwelling larvae.
This first limited outbreak was identified thanks to the extensive trapping measures carried out by the canton following isolated captures reported in July. Five individuals were caught in a trap in the Arve-Lac area, while the other traps were negative.
This beetle is spreading rapidly in Switzerland and Europe. Anyone who detects an individual should report it.
More
More
Japanese beetle warning issued in Switzerland
This content was published on
The Swiss authorities have called on people to be vigilant against Japanese beetles.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.