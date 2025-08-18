Fish and aquatic plants are under ‘severe pressure’ in Swiss rivers and lakes

Animal and plant communities are particularly affected in areas where humans have impaired water bodies with constructions as well as pollutants and nutrients from settlements, agriculture, trade and industry, the office said. Waste, foam and odours were observed at many measuring points.
The office warns that much still needs to be done to improve the condition of water bodies and their inhabitants. Re-naturalisation measures and steps to improve water quality have improved certain watercourses in the past. Positive interventions include more effective wastewater treatment, near-natural riverbank design, fish-friendly hydropower plants and the avoidance of pesticides that pollute watercourses, the office says.
It points out that the Water Protection Act requires and encourages the implementation of such measures. If they are implemented consistently, the condition of aquatic animals and plants will improve and water bodies will be able to fulfil their essential functions for humans and nature, the office says.
Translated from French with DeepL/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
