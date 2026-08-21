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Five missing after major fire in eastern Switzerland

Five people are missing following a fire in Thusis (GR)
Five people are missing following a fire in Thusis, in canton Graubünden. Keystone-SDA

Five people are missing after a major fire broke out in a building housing a restaurant and several flats in canton Graubünden, in eastern Switzerland, police said on Friday. Eight people were injured, including two who were seriously hurt.

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Five missing after major fire in eastern Switzerland
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Keystone-SDA

Police said 14 people were able to leave the burning building in Thusis. The injured were treated at the scene before being taken to hospitals in Chur, Thusis, Ilanz and Zurich.

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Emergency operations are continuing, a police spokeswoman told the Keystone-SDA news agency. She said it could be several days before police have any further information.

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Police were alerted shortly after midnight. Around 100 firefighters were involved in the operation, which was still ongoing on Friday morning. Initial findings suggest the fire started on the building’s second floor. After the stairwell collapsed, firefighters had to use a crane to cut through the roof.

How we produce news in English

Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR