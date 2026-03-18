Five Swiss return home after Seychelles sinking, two still missing

According to information from the National Maritime Safety Authority, the sailing boat Galatea sank off the island of Marie-Louise. The cause of the accident has not yet been clarified. Keystone-SDA

Five Swiss citizens who survived a boat accident in the Seychelles have returned to Switzerland. A Swiss man and woman are still missing, the Swiss foreign ministry has confirmed.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Seychelles: rientrati gli svizzeri sopravvissuti a naufragio Original Read more: Seychelles: rientrati gli svizzeri sopravvissuti a naufragio

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For reasons of data protection and privacy, no further details can be given. However, it is known that two Swiss nationals have been missing since the boat they were on sank off the Seychelles archipelago in the Indian Ocean on March 13. Five others were rescued.

According to information from the National Maritime Safety Authority, the sailing boat Galatea sank off the island of Marie-Louise. The cause of the accident has not yet been clarified. According to media reports, the captain was detained by police.

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More Two Swiss missing after boat accident in Seychelles This content was published on Two Swiss nationals are missing following the sinking of a boat near the Seychelles archipelago. Five others were rescued. Read more: Two Swiss missing after boat accident in Seychelles

The Seychelles, in the Indian Ocean, is considered a paradise for diving and snorkelling. The island of Marie-Louise is located about 300 kilometres south-west of the main island of Mahé and is part of the Amirantes archipelago.

Adapted from Italian by AI/sb

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