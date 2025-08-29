Listening: Three-day Swiss wrestling festival begins
The flag of the Swiss Wrestling Federation has been received at the start of the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Mollis, canton Glarus. It will then be officially handed over on Sunday at the ceremony in the wrestling arena.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Fahne des Schwingerverbands feierlich in Mollis GL empfangen
Original
The handover of the flag from the previous venue to the new one is an important part of the programme at a federal festival, which takes place every three years. In this case, a delegation from Pratteln in canton Basel Country, including the core committee, music society and ladies of honour, travelled to Näfels in Glarus to the Freulerpalast, a place steeped in history in canton Glarus.
From there, the flag will “accompany” the big parade to the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival site in Mollis on Friday afternoon. On Sunday, it will finally be officially handed over during the ceremony in the Schwinger Arena, at which Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, will also make an appearance.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into 0045nglish. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
This content was published on
Esther Grether has died aged 89. Considered one of Switzerland’s leading entrepreneurs, the owner of the Basel-based Doetsch Grether Group was also a major shareholder in the Swatch Group and an art collector.
Swiss political parties report income of CHF22.4 million for 2024
This content was published on
Ten parties reported income totalling CHF22.4 million for 2024, less than in the 2023 election year. The reports are based on the regulations for transparency in political financing.
FIFA loses multi-million lawsuit against Blatter and Kattner
This content was published on
Former FIFA officials Joseph Blatter and Markus Kattner do not have to pay back their own bonuses or the bonus totalling CHF 23 million paid to another FIFA official to FIFA. This was decided by the Zurich Labour Court.
How cancer cells makes healthy cells work for them
This content was published on
Cancer cells manipulate neighbouring cells for their own purposes: a research team at ETH Zurich has discovered that they can reprogram neighbouring cells in such a way that they help the tumour to grow.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.