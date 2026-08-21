Flat fire in northern Switzerland leaves 11 injured

Eleven people injured in a flat fire in Schaffhausen Keystone-SDA

A flat fire in Schaffhausen, northern Switzerland, left 11 people injured on Thursday night. Police said nine were taken to hospital.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Elf Verletzte bei Wohnungsbrand in Schaffhausen Original Read more: Elf Verletzte bei Wohnungsbrand in Schaffhausen

A female police officer from Schaffhausen police was also among those injured, police said in a statement issued in the early hours of Friday. The extent of the 11 people’s injuries was not immediately clear, a spokesperson for Schaffhausen police told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

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Emergency services were called to a fire in Schaffhausen’s Riet district shortly before 10:30pm, the statement said. By the time crews arrived, the flat was already fully engulfed in flames.

Several people were evacuated from the building, according to the statement. Most residents were allowed back into their homes after about two hours. Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to other flats.

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Initial findings suggest the fire started in the flat’s kitchen. The exact cause is still under investigation.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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