Swiss assisted suicide campaigner dies in Germany

Florian Willet dead, accompanied woman to die in Sarco capsule Keystone-SDA

Florian Willet, co-president of the assisted suicide organisation The Last Resort, died on May 5 in Germany.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Morto Florian Willet, accompagnò donna a morire nella capsula Sarco Original Read more: Morto Florian Willet, accompagnò donna a morire nella capsula Sarco

The 47-year-old was present when the Sarco suicide capsule was first used in Switzerland in September 2024 and had been placed in pre-trial detention for 70 days. The death was announced in an obituaryExternal link published yesterday on the website of The Last Resort.

Willet, who lived in Zurich, was the only person present when an American woman took her own life in a forest near Merishausen in canton Schaffhausen on September 23, 2024. The public prosecutor’s office in Schaffhausen had subsequently ordered preventive detention against him and had also opened criminal proceedings against other people.

The public prosecutor’s office believed that Willet might have killed the woman because the capsule had not worked as intended. However, the suspicion was not confirmed and the man was released in early December 2024.

The proceedings against the deceased will be discontinued, Peter Sticher, first prosecutor of canton Schaffhausen, announced to the Keystone-SDA agency this morning. The investigation opened against the other persons involved has not yet been concluded.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

