The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Swiss assisted suicide campaigner dies in Germany

Florian Willet dead, accompanied woman to die in Sarco capsule
Florian Willet dead, accompanied woman to die in Sarco capsule Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss assisted suicide campaigner dies in Germany
Listening: Swiss assisted suicide campaigner dies in Germany

Florian Willet, co-president of the assisted suicide organisation The Last Resort, died on May 5 in Germany.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The 47-year-old was present when the Sarco suicide capsule was first used in Switzerland in September 2024 and had been placed in pre-trial detention for 70 days. The death was announced in an obituaryExternal link published yesterday on the website of The Last Resort.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Willet, who lived in Zurich, was the only person present when an American woman took her own life in a forest near Merishausen in canton Schaffhausen on September 23, 2024. The public prosecutor’s office in Schaffhausen had subsequently ordered preventive detention against him and had also opened criminal proceedings against other people.

More

The public prosecutor’s office believed that Willet might have killed the woman because the capsule had not worked as intended. However, the suspicion was not confirmed and the man was released in early December 2024.

The proceedings against the deceased will be discontinued, Peter Sticher, first prosecutor of canton Schaffhausen, announced to the Keystone-SDA agency this morning. The investigation opened against the other persons involved has not yet been concluded.

More

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
27 Likes
44 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
24 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

ILO chief ready to face up to "duty of reform" and "rigour

More

ILO chief ready to face up to necessary reforms

This content was published on At the start of the 113th International Labour Conference in Geneva, Houngbo called for a "more efficient" organisation in front of the 187 member states

Read more: ILO chief ready to face up to necessary reforms

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR