Food waste reduction too slow to meet Swiss targets
Between 2017 to 2024, the amount of food thrown away in Switzerland fell by just 5%, which is not enough to meet current targets.
Halving food waste by 2030 would require a reduction of 25% by now.
This means that the entire value chain is lagging behind the target, the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW), which was commissioned to carry out monitoring, stated in its interim report. There is a lack of new data from agriculture.
In the action plan against food losses adopted in 2022, the Federal Council has set a target of halving food losses by 2030. The reference year is 2017, for which the federal government concluded a cross-industry agreement with 35 companies and associations.
At an informal meeting on Tuesday, Albert Rösti, the head of the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC), took stock with those involved.
The state department now wants to analyse the findings from the first phase of the action plan.
