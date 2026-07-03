Swiss beat Algeria at World Cup but talk is of president’s cap
Swiss footballers Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye helped Switzerland advance to the Round of 16 at the World Cup on Thursday night with a 2-0 victory over Algeria. However, a red baseball cap worn by Swiss President Guy Parmelin is attracting almost more attention.
“Switzerland Great Since 1291” is the slogan emblazoned on the bright red cap that Parmelin was wearing at the stadium in Vancouver. This slogan is no doubt intended as a dig at US President Donald Trump, who likes to wear a cap bearing his political slogan: “Make America Great Again”.
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On X, Guy Parmelin – currently in North America on an economic and scientific mission – expressed his pride at being alongside the national team in Vancouver.
For the match, which kicked off at 5am Swiss time on Friday, the Vaud native took his seat next to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who hails from neighbouring canton Valais.
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Switzerland will play their Round of 16 match, again in Vancouver, on Tuesday (10pm, Swiss time) against either Colombia or Ghana.
Translated from French , sub-edited by ts
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