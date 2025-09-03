The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Swiss footballer Embolo in court: ‘I didn’t threaten anyone’

Footballer Breel Embolo in court: "I didn't threaten anyone"
Footballer Breel Embolo in court: "I didn't threaten anyone" Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss footballer Embolo in court: ‘I didn’t threaten anyone’
Listening: Swiss footballer Embolo in court: ‘I didn’t threaten anyone’

Swiss national football player Breel Embolo apologised for insults during questioning at the Basel Court of Appeal on Wednesday. However, he denied having threatened anyone.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Embolo admitted that he had insulted other men during an argument on the way out. He apologised for this. However, he expressly said that this was not a threat.

This incident took place around seven years ago in Basel. At the time, Embolo and a few colleagues met another group. A man from that group provoked him several times and “made stupid comments”, which resulted in mutual insults, said the footballer.

Two years ago, the criminal court sentenced him to a conditional fine for threatening behaviour, to which Embolo appealed. The professional athlete submitted a request to be allowed to leave the hearing after the questioning. The reason is training for the World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

Excavation in Ticino provides new insights into aquatic reptile

More

Research frontiers

Fossil uncovered in southern Switzerland of prehistoric aquatic reptile

This content was published on During excavations in Meride, southern Switzerland, researchers from the Ticino natural history museum discovered for the first time an aquatic reptile of the genus Lariosaurus with preserved skin.

Read more: Fossil uncovered in southern Switzerland of prehistoric aquatic reptile

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR