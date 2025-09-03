Swiss footballer Embolo in court: ‘I didn’t threaten anyone’

Footballer Breel Embolo in court: "I didn't threaten anyone" Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss national football player Breel Embolo apologised for insults during questioning at the Basel Court of Appeal on Wednesday. However, he denied having threatened anyone.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Fussballer Breel Embolo vor Gericht: “Ich habe niemanden bedroht” Original Read more: Fussballer Breel Embolo vor Gericht: “Ich habe niemanden bedroht”

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Embolo admitted that he had insulted other men during an argument on the way out. He apologised for this. However, he expressly said that this was not a threat.

This incident took place around seven years ago in Basel. At the time, Embolo and a few colleagues met another group. A man from that group provoked him several times and “made stupid comments”, which resulted in mutual insults, said the footballer.

Two years ago, the criminal court sentenced him to a conditional fine for threatening behaviour, to which Embolo appealed. The professional athlete submitted a request to be allowed to leave the hearing after the questioning. The reason is training for the World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.