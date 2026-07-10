Foreign gangs behind robberies at Swiss gun shops
Burglaries at gun shops have been on the rise in Switzerland recently, mostly perpetrated by international gangs of young people.
The Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) has recorded 23 cases of burglaries or attempted burglaries at gun shops since the start of the year alone. It has noted an increase in the number of cases since last year.
According to police reports, in almost all cases the perpetrators are gangs of thieves from other countries, particularly France. They carry out their crimes before fleeing the scene.
Alongside gun thefts, thefts of luxury cars from garages have also been on the rise since 2025, according to Fedpol. A rise in “home-jackings” – burglaries carried out whilst the occupant is present – has also been observed, whether attempted or successful, particularly in the Geneva region.
According to Fedpol, these various offences form part of the ‘crime-as-a-service’ phenomenon, a method increasingly used by French groups.
Since January, “around 300 to 350 cases in Switzerland” can be attributed to this phenomenon. The perpetrators are “mostly minors or inexperienced young adults with no direct links to a criminal organisation”.
More
Five people charged in burglary of Formula One champion’s Swiss home
+ How we produce English news
Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.