Forest fires in Canada cause cloudy visibility in Swiss mountains

Despite the sunshine, the air in the Swiss mountains is not completely clear. The reason for this is the smoke from the forest fires in Canada, which has now reached Europe.

On the Jungfraujoch in the Bernese Alps, the concentration of particulate matter is slightly above the limit value at 57 micrograms per cubic metre, as reported by the Meteonews Switzerland weather service on X on Monday.

The increased aerosol content can also be seen on satellite images, announced MeteoSwiss. A slight clouding of visibility was also recorded on the Gemsstock in the canton of Uri.

According to Canada’s national forest fire report, at times there were well over a hundred fires. Exceptional dryness and wind triggered the fires and caused them to spread. By the end of May, more than 17,000 people had been evacuated.

