Ex head of Swiss Bankers Association on trial for corruption

Former president of the Swiss Bankers’ Association on trial for corruption

A corruption case involving senior figures in the Swiss financial sector is to be heard in court: Pierre Mirabaud, former president of the Swiss Bankers Association (SBA), is due to stand trial at the beginning of September before the Federal Criminal Court.

Read more: Ex presidente banchieri svizzeri a processo per corruzione

He is accused of bribing a senior Kuwaiti official in order to secure control of substantial public funds.

According to the indictment, a copy of which was obtained by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS, the criminal investigation was launched in 2021 by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG). The alleged offences date back to the period between 2000 and 2012.

Mirabaud is alleged to have promised undue kickbacks totalling CHF82 million ($102 million) to the chairman of Kuwait’s Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS). In return, the man is alleged to have entrusted the Geneva-based private bank Mirabaud with a portion of the Kuwaiti institution’s funds, amounting to $500 million (CHF400 million).

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Swiss position

A brief history of Swiss banking oversight and its scandals

This content was published on Scandals and outside pressure have shaped Swiss banking regulations – yet powerful financial lobbies have often managed to water them down.

Read more: A brief history of Swiss banking oversight and its scandals