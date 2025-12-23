Ex-Swiss intelligence officer to appeal EU sanctions for pro-Russia propaganda
Jacques Baud is to appeal to the European Union (EU) against the sanctions imposed on him in connection with the war in Ukraine. The former agent of the Swiss Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) is accused of serving pro-Russian propaganda.
His lawyers will appeal directly to the Council of the EU. Contacted by news agency Keystone-SDA on Tuesday, Jacques Baud explained that he would also like to lodge an appeal with the EU Court of Justice.
Living in Brussels, the former FIS official said that on Monday he received a call from the Swiss ambassador in The Hague.
“All she gave me were links to the EU page dealing with these sanctions and appeals procedures in general, which I already knew about, but she gave me no information about what Switzerland was doing or planning to do,” he said.
In the NZZ paper on Monday, the Swiss foreign ministry had said that it was seeking information from the competent authorities on the appeals procedures available to Baud to contest this decision. The EU imposed sanctions on Jacques Baud on December 15.
