The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Five arrested in Switzerland in human-trafficking raid

Four arrests in raid against human traffickers from Romania
Four arrests in raid against human traffickers from Romania Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Five arrested in Switzerland in human-trafficking raid
Listening: Five arrested in Switzerland in human-trafficking raid

Law enforcement authorities in Switzerland and Romania have busted a human trafficking ring. They arrested a total of 18 suspects.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Members of the group had targeted disadvantaged women in Romania via social media, Eurojust, the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, announced on Tuesday. Thirteen people were arrested in Romania, five in Switzerland – four in the city of Zurich and one in canton Solothurn.

According to the information provided, the suspected human traffickers pretended to love the victims or lured them abroad with the promise that they could perform sex work there under lucrative conditions.

In reality, the victims were forced to work under degrading conditions. Even pregnant women were forced into prostitution.

According to Eurojust, the gang rented flats and advertised the women’s services on escort websites.

+ Swiss centre records almost 300 victims of human trafficking

Move to Switzerland

From 2022, the gang operated in several cities in German-speaking Switzerland, particularly Zurich, according to the press release. It had previously been active in other European countries for more than seven years.

After moving to Switzerland, the alleged leader of the group began recruiting new members, according to Eurojust. He had built up a “school of criminals” and taught others to enslave and exploit victims.

It was initially unclear exactly when the arrests were made in Switzerland. However, Eurojust said that the investigations had ended in a “day of action” on Tuesday. On the Swiss side, the public prosecutor’s office of canton Zurich and the Zurich city police carried out the operation. The Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA initially received no response to enquiries from the public prosecutor’s office, the city police and the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol).

According to Eurojust, the suspected victims of the human traffickers were brought to safety. They received support from a specialised counselling service. In Romania, the raid was also directed against people who allegedly provided logistical support to the main perpetrators and laundered money for them.

The raid in Romania was carried out by police units in the regions of Bacău, Neamț and Iași in the north-east of the country.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
27 Likes
44 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

UBS economists more confident about the economy in 2025

More

UBS economists more confident about Swiss economy in 2025

This content was published on UBS economists have revised upwards their estimates of Swiss GDP growth for the current year. However, they are more pessimistic for next year, due to the spectre of US tariffs.

Read more: UBS economists more confident about Swiss economy in 2025
Situation in Blatten VS stable - steady rockfall continues

More

Situation in Blatten stable but steady rockfall continues

This content was published on The situation in the landslide area of Blatten in southwestern Switzerland remained stable during Monday night. On the Kleine Nesthorn, however, smaller rockfalls continue to occur.

Read more: Situation in Blatten stable but steady rockfall continues
Zurich FDP politician Vreni Spoerry dies aged 87

More

Influential Swiss politician Vreni Spoerry dies aged 87

This content was published on Zurich politician Vreni Spoerry died on Thursday at the age of 87. She was extremely influential in federal financial policy for 20 years as a member of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Read more: Influential Swiss politician Vreni Spoerry dies aged 87

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR