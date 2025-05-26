The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Four infants died from abuse in Switzerland last year

Generated with artificial intelligence.
In 2024, four infants died in Switzerland as a result of maltreatment. In total, 19 Swiss paediatric clinics treated 2,084 children for suspected maltreatment last year.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The number of reported cases is practically the same as the previous year’s peak, the Child Protection Section of the Swiss Paediatric Hospitals announced on Monday. This means that the child protection caseload in Switzerland remains high, it said.

According to the 16th report of the National Child Protection Statistics, a total of 705 cases of physical abuse were reported. This was 153 cases more than in the previous year.

In contrast, the number of reported cases of psychological abuse fell significantly to 437 in 2024.

+ Switzerland moves to ban smacking of children

Three of the children died in the first year of life as a result of physical abuse. Another child died in the second year of life as a result of severe neglect.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

News

