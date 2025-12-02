The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
‘Frauen-Nati’ chosen as German word of the year in Switzerland

Frauen-Nati (the name of the Swiss women's football team) has been chosen by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences as the Swiss German word of the year 2025.

Second place went to Zollhammer (tariff hammer) and third place to Chlorhuhn – a term to describe chlorine-treated chicken meat, used in reference to United States agricultural methods that do not meet Swiss regulations.

Linguists have selected these terms based on a collection of text data, as the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) wrote in a press release on Tuesday. The selected words were used significantly more often this year than before, are new or have taken on a new meaning.

The term Frauen-Nati often made the headlines this summer during the European Football Championship in Switzerland. Zollhammer refers to the 39% tariff originally imposed by US President Donald Trump, but which has since shrunk to a 15%.

Chlorhuhn, which is to be imported duty-free under the new agreement, falls into the same category.

In French-speaking Switzerland, on the other hand, the word Génocide (genocid) was selected. In Italian-speaking Switzerland, the term Dazi (customs duties) won and in the Romansh-speaking part of the country, IA (the abbreviation for artificial intelligence) landed in first place.

