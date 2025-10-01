Swiss canton approves free contraception for young people
Lawmakers in the Swiss canton of Neuchâtel have voted through a motion calling for free contraception for the under-30s.
The proposal was approved by 50 votes in favour, 48 against and one abstention.
The motion calls on the cantonal authorities to formulate a legal basis for making contraception free of charge for everyone under the age of 30 in the canton.
For the authors, “access to contraception should be neither a luxury nor a privilege. It is a matter of public health, equality and social justice”.
The cantonal government was opposed to the text, deeming it too broad to effectively hit its target. However, it said it was open to the idea of launching a debate focused primarily on public health issues.
