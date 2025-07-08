French gangs target luxury cars in Switzerland

Criminals are targeting Swiss car dealerships Keystone

For several weeks, French criminals, including minors, have been stealing cars from dealerships in German and French-speaking Switzerland.

RTS

The thefts sometimes result in dramatic car chases. Police are urging businesses and private individuals to exercise caution.

The thieves “do not hesitate to take any risks and endanger road users and police forces when they intervene,” David Guisolan, of the Vaud cantonal police, told Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

He described the “determination” of these nationals from neighboring France, some of whom are minors.

The thieves steal keys from luxury and premium car dealerships, particularly in German-speaking Switzerland, before fleeing through French-speaking Switzerland.

On Saturday, June 28, two cars were chased by police on the highway. Stopped by a roadblock near Morges, their chase ended in a crash. The perpetrators are now in custody.

Faced with this upsurge, police are recommending that dealerships take precautionary measures by securing keys, placing GPS trackers in cars and installing alarms and cameras. For individuals selling a car, police recommend not disclosing the location in the advertisement.

The Autocorner Audi dealership in Lutry had a used car worth CHF100,000 stolen in May. The keys were in a box at the workshop. The dealership has now revised its practices and the keys are now stored at the reception desk.

The thieves have also struck in Payerne, Lutry, Lausanne, and Dorigny. A police investigation is underway.

Adapted from French by DeepL/mga

