French teams come out top in historic Swiss ski tour race

The victorious male team arriving in Verbier, canton Valais. Keystone-SDA

The Patrouille des Glaciers, the historic ski touring race organised by the Swiss army, has ended with French victories in the men’s and women’s events.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Französische Siege an der historischen Patrouille des Glaciers Original Read more: Französische Siege an der historischen Patrouille des Glaciers

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Officially, the Patrouille des Glaciers is organised by the army to “maintain and train the alpine skills of the deployed units”, as it writes on its website. In practice, however, the event is also an opportunity for the best ski touring athletes – the sport featured in the winter Olympics for the first time in February – as well as a challenge for numerous adventurous hobby athletes.

However, the Swiss hopefuls had to admit defeat in the 2026 edition of the race, which spans 57.5 kilometres from Zermatt to Verbier and an altitude difference of 4,386 metres. Rémi Bonnet, the most successful Swiss ski touring athlete in history and current overall World Cup winner, finished ‘just’ second with his two team-mates, a good five minutes behind the victorious French trio of Xavier Gachet, Samuel Equy and William Bon Mardion.

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More Culture Record number of women to compete at Patrouille des Glaciers ski race This content was published on This year’s event features 1,376 teams, with around 5,500 ski mountaineers taking part. Read more: Record number of women to compete at Patrouille des Glaciers ski race

For the first time in the history of the Patrouille des Glaciers, victory in the men’s race thus went to a trio from France. The women’s race was also won by a French team – in a course record time of 7:04.41. Swiss Olympic champion Marianne Fatton and her team-mates came second, some 22 minutes behind. Bonnet and Fatton have already won the race in previous years.

A total of 1,376 teams and 5,500 people signed up for this year’s edition – including 126 women-only teams, more than ever before. The first races had to be postponed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to an avalanche risk.

The Patrouille des Glaciers dates to the occupation of the Swiss border during the Second World War and was held for the first time in 1943. The race, which takes place every two years, was intended to test the endurance and resilience of soldiers. Around 900 military personnel were involved in the organisation of the event.

Adapted from German by AI/dos

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