Further flights set to be cancelled in Switzerland on Monday and Tuesday
Flight connections in Switzerland are likely to be cancelled again owing to the Lufthansa strike announced for Monday and Tuesday.
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On Friday, several connections to and from Germany were cancelled due to the first day of the strike.
At the request of the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA, Geneva Airport reported on Sunday that two flights to Frankfurt and Munich had been cancelled. Zurich Airport did not yet have any corresponding information, according to the media office.
According to the Lufthansa Group, the expected flight cancellations are the result of a strike by cockpit staff. The strike is scheduled to last from 12:01am on Monday until 11:59pm on Tuesday.
On Friday, a strike by Lufthansa flight attendants also caused cancellations in Switzerland. There were eight flight cancellations in Basel, four in Geneva and six in Zurich.
+ No Lufthansa or SWISS flights to Gulf region until October
Adapted from German by AI/ts
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