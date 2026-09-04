Fresh evidence found in ex-Swiss politician date rape case
More data has been seized from another property connected to a former Swiss local politician accused of committing a string of serious sexual offences against women and children.
The public prosecutor’s office in the northern Swiss town of Baden, canton Aargau, has extended its criminal investigation into the 57-year-old Swiss man who has already been charged.
Having already filed charges, police and prosecutors received fresh information about a previously unknown premises also used by the accused.
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During a search of the property, investigators seized further data storage devices.
Specialists from the cantonal police are analysing the data. In particular, they are examining whether the data storage devices contain evidence of further offences not previously known.
An initial review suggests there is a substantial amount of material. According to a statement from prosecutors, this is likely to be linked to similar offences. A detailed analysis is still pending.
Investigators have not yet found any footage featuring new victims, it was reported. Should the specialists recognise victims already known to the authorities in the footage, the public prosecutor’s office will inform them directly.
In July, the public prosecutor’s office brought charges against the former Swiss People’s Party parliamentarian of canton Aargau, for attempted murder and serious sexual offences.
Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence. The accused, who is from the district of Baden, is currently in pre-trial detention.
The presumption of innocence applies until a conviction becomes final.
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Life sentence sought for Swiss ex-politician accused of raping women and child
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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