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French minister: Swiss G7 approach lacked openness

G7: French minister regrets ‘closed-door’ approach by the Swiss
Éléonore Caroit, right, pictured here with French President Emmanuel Macron. Keystone-SDA

A French minister has expressed regret about how authorities in Switzerland and Geneva handled the run-up to the recent G7 summit in Evian (France).

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French minister: Swiss G7 approach lacked openness
Listening: French minister: Swiss G7 approach lacked openness
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Keystone-SDA

Rather than using the event to raise Geneva’s profile, “there was a lack of openness from the outset”, said Éléonore Caroit, the French Minister of State for Francophonie, International Partnerships and French Nationals Abroad, on Friday.

“It is a shame to only focus on the costs and the potential negative aspects [of the G7 and surrounding events],” the French-Swiss minister told journalists in Geneva.

Caroit declined to comment on the issue of covering security costs in Geneva for the summit, since she is not involved in negotiations on the matter. “To my knowledge, we have not received any statement of account or invoice from Switzerland,” she said.

Even before the summit, the Swiss government’s delegate for the G7, Alain Gaschen, had lamented the fact that no agreement had been reached. Discussions had been ongoing, but he reported being pessimistic. This situation has not changed much: on Wednesday this week, Geneva minister Carole-Anne Kast meanwhile put the cost to the canton at CHF31.6 million ($39.1 million).

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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