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Swiss president says country will be ready for June G7

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Guy Parmelin is Swiss Economics Minister, and the holder of the rotating presidency for 2026. Keystone-SDA

In just over two weeks, Swiss President Guy Parmelin will meet various heads of state in Geneva as they arrive for a G7 summit in Evian, France.

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Swiss president says country will be ready for June G7
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“There are always last-minute unforeseen events,” Parmelin said in Geneva on Friday, referring to organisational, diplomatic and security concerns ahead of the summit.

Parmelin added that he would be able to write a book about all the unforeseen events at the 2021 summit between then-US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Parmelin said he does not yet know how much time he will be able to spend with G7 leaders in Geneva, nor what he himself will be doing in Evian (the summit runs from June 15-17).

Discussions are continuing regarding a French contribution to Swiss security costs due to the event. “It’s going to cost a lot,” Parmelin remarked, without giving a figure.

On Friday, he met Geneva’s police commander Monica Bonfanti. “The goal is for everything to go smoothly,” including a June 14 demonstration in Geneva, if it takes place, Parmelin said. Both France and Switzerland have an interest in ensuring everything goes according to plan, he added.

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Adapted from French by AI/dos

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