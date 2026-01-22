Swiss healthcare group Galenica breaks CHF4 billion sales mark
Swiss healthcare group Galenica generated sales of CHF4.14 billion in the previous financial year, an increase of 5.5%.
The company met its own target of increasing sales by 4-6% to post record revenues.
Group results met analysts’ expectations that had forecast a sales increase to CHF4.14 billion.
Galenica said growth was broadly based across all business sectors. Its new diagnostics business sector also contributed to sales growth, it added.
Prescription medicines
Sales growth was driven in particular by strong demand for prescription medicines, including GLP-1-based weight loss products and dietary supplements.
The Logistics and IT division contributed revenues of CHF3.33 billion, an increase of 4.8%.
The second business sector, Products & Care, generated sales of CHF1.82 billion (+6.8 per cent).
The acquired diagnostics service provider Labor Team is now also part of the Products & Diagnostics unit, where it is operates under the name Galenica Diagnostics.
Galenica continues to expect an increase in operating profit (EBIT) of 10 to 12%. It anticipates a dividend at least on a par with the previous year of CHF 2.30 per share.
