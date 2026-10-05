Gault Millau Switzerland honours vegetarian chef for first time

Gault & Millau honours a vegetarian chef for the first time Keystone-SDA

Dominik Hartmann, from canton Schwyz, has been named "Chef of the Year 2027" by the Gault Millau restaurant guide. This is the first time the award has been given to a chef who specialises exclusively in vegetarian cuisine.

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The guide has also recognised numerous other restaurant owners.

Hartmann, chef at the Magdalena restaurant in Rickenbach, scored 18 out of 20 points, Gault Millau Switzerland announced today. This chef, who already holds two Michelin stars, completely reoriented his cuisine towards vegetarian menus in 2022.

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Together with his friends Marco Appert and Adriana Hartmann, he runs a restaurant with an on-site bakery. In 2021, they were named “Discovery of the Year”. Gault Millau’s director, Urs Heller, has described Hartmann’s style as “Vegi 2.0”. His cuisine is “tasty and full of surprises”, the statement notes.

In the latest Gault-Millau guide, seven chefs share the maximum score of 19 points: Franck Giovannini (Crissier, Vaud) and Philippe Chevrier (Satigny, Geneva) from French-speaking Switzerland; Tanja Grandits and Peter Knogl from Basel; Andreas Caminada from Graubünden (Fürstenau), Heiko Nieder from Zurich and the Italian-German Marco Campanella (for the two “La Brezza” restaurants in Ascona and Arosa, Graubünden).

Franco Palladino (Enoteca Cuntitt in Castel San Pietro) was named “Revelation of the Year in Ticino”, with 17 points. Finally, among the year’s discoveries is also Alessia Salvini and Baldo Lopez (“Ristorante 3 VIE” in Motto, in the Blenio Valley), who scored 14 points.

The new guide lists a total of 870 restaurants, 84 of which are “new entries”. The scores of 98 chefs have risen, while 31 have received lower scores.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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