Israeli army has committed crimes against humanity, say UN investigators
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Israeli army has committed crimes against humanity, say UN investigators
The Israeli army has committed crimes against humanity of extermination by targeting civilian refugees in schools and religious sites, according to UN investigators. They denounced on Tuesday in Geneva a desire to affect the next "generations".
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Gaza: crimes contre l’humanité contre les écoles et sites religieux
Original
“We are seeing more and more indications that Israel is conducting a concerted campaign to wipe out the lives of Palestinians in Gaza”, said Navi Pillay, President of the International Commission of Inquiry on Israel and the Palestinian Territories.
Israel has used air strikes, bombings, arson and destruction on 90% of schools and universities, says the report by the three investigators, who are not speaking on behalf of the UN.
“Significant evidence” of the use of schools and religious sites for military purposes, including the conversion of a university into a synagogue for troops, was also obtained.
The same criticism was levelled at the military wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas in a school, the report added.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
June 14 women’s strike: no equality without pay rises for women
This content was published on
At the presentation of the Women's Wages Report, the trade union Unia denounced large companies. These would ignore the Gender Equality Act. At the same time, bourgeois parties wanted to weaken or abolish the wage analyses.
Swiss finance directors against abolishing ‘marriage penalty’
This content was published on
A large majority of cantonal finance directors reject both the popular initiative in favour of individual taxation and the counter-proposal. They favour joint taxation of spouses.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.