Gaza flotilla lawyer condemns Swiss inaction

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A lawyer representing Swiss members of the Gaza flotilla, arrested by Israel, has criticised foreign ministry inaction. This is despite warnings and testimonies of violence inflicted by Israel, the lawyer told Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

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Returning to Switzerland on Saturday afternoon, seven of the eight Swiss members of the recent Gaza flotilla were greeted by their families and supporters.

“They are doing reasonably well and are almost unharmed, at least physically. But they are still very shaken and psychologically exhausted. They are trembling; you can tell it was a harrowing experience,” said their lawyer, Claire Dechamboux.

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The lawyer, who is also the legal coordinator of the activists’ support group, refused to “go into detail” about their health. “We don’t want to fully expose them to the trauma they’ve suffered. The goal was to give them a warm welcome. However, I can tell you that there were some we couldn’t hug too tightly because they had severe rib pain, for example.”

The activists must now undergo medical and psychological examinations at Lausanne University Hospital. The resulting medical reports and certificates could be used for potential legal proceedings, notes Dechamboux.

Speaking to RTS, the lawyer criticised the response of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) to the arrest of Swiss nationals in international waters and the reports of violence. The more than 400 international activists on board the flotilla’s ships denounced physical and psychological abuse, including beatings, humiliation, and sexual violence.

“There are consistent testimonies,” said Dechamboux, who noted possible post-traumatic stress disorder. “This violence is already fairly easy to prove since there are videos,” she continued, referring to the images published by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which sparked outrage.

According to information from RTS, the head of the Middle East division at the FDFA, Monika Schmutz Kirgöz, summoned the Israeli ambassador to Bern, Tibor Schlosser, on Thursday to inform him of Switzerland’s criticism of the far-right Israeli minister and the treatment of the flotilla members.

Dechamboux is unaware of what was said at the meeting. “It took videos and other states going to Israel for Switzerland to address this issue, even though there had already been ill-treatment and acts of torture during the first illegal arrest off the coast of Crete, particularly against one of the Swiss nationals,” she said.

“We sent photos of this national to the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs. We were told it was the responsibility of each individual.”

The Swiss foreign ministry continues to maintain this position. In a meeting prior to the latest arrests, the ministry had even warned the Swiss support group that it would not intervene this time. “The FDFA has made a very clear choice not to act,” said Dechamboux.

She maintains that the criticisms leveled against the Confederation remain legitimate. “The FDFA has repeatedly told families that they must pay for any assistance provided to the nationals and that it is their individual responsibility. It is very difficult to hear when you know that a member of your family is being tortured,” she said.

“Beyond this issue, there are also the international obligations incumbent upon Switzerland. Apparently, it does not prioritise physical integrity or life.”

Translated from French by AI/mga

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