Swiss foreign office to investigate controversial Gaza NGO

Trial International has filed two complaints with the Swiss authorities about a controversial NGO, which was set up to distribute aid in the Gaza Strip.

A complaint against the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) was lodged with the Swiss Federal Supervisory Authority for Foundations on Tuesday and another with the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, said Trial International.

The international crime-fighting organisation wants to know whether GHF, which has had a subsidiary registered in Geneva since February, complies with Swiss law and international humanitarian law.

It is particularly concerned about the foundation’s links with the United States, where its headquarters are located, and with Israel.

“By participating in a humanitarian action that stems from a plan desired by the Israeli government, there is a significant risk that the Palestinian population will be discriminated against”, Trial’s Executive Director Philippe Grant told Keystone-ATS.

