Gender wage gap persists in Switzerland

Women demanded pay equality during strikes in Switzerland Keystone / Martial Trezzini

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Women in Switzerland are still paid around 12% less than their male colleagues for doing the same work, depending on the occupational group.

2 minutes

SRF

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A full-time employed person received a median wage of CHF81,500 in 2024, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) based on the Swiss Labor Force Survey (SLFS). This means that half of full-time workers earned more, the other half less. A full-time employee is defined as someone working 90% or more of the day.

Men earned CHF90,800 full-time and women CHF80,000. This corresponds to a 12% lower wage for women.

The difference is even more striking among self-employed women, whose median salary of CHF65,000 is almost a quarter lower than that of men at CHF84,000. For executives and senior managers, compensation is CHF139,000 for men and CHF120,000 for women, approximately 14%, the report added.

According to the FSO, large differences were evident in intellectual and scientific professions, where the median wage for women, at CHF96,000, is 18% lower than that of a man, who earns CHF117,000.

The only exception in the survey is the median wages of full-time apprentices. Here, wages are generally the same regardless of gender and are only sometimes lower for women.

The differences also apply to part-time workers. Here, too, men consistently received significantly higher wages, according to the Federal Office for Social Affairs.

More

More Gender wage gap is shrinking in Switzerland – slowly This content was published on The gender wage gap is narrowing in Switzerland, although it remains sizeable and partly unexplained: in 2022 women earned on average 16.2% less than their male counterparts. Read more: Gender wage gap is shrinking in Switzerland – slowly

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch