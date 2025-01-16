Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News

Geneva airport traffic nearly back to pre-Covid levels

Geneva Airport back to pre-Covid levels
Geneva Airport back to pre-Covid levels Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Geneva airport traffic nearly back to pre-Covid levels
Flights at Geneva airport last year almost regained the passenger levels of 2019, and should even surpass them by 2025.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The number of flights at Geneva in 2024, however, was down on the pre-pandemic period.

In 2024, Geneva Airport welcomed 17.8 million passengers, up 8% on 2023, a press release showed on Thursday. The total number of landings and takeoffs reached 179,106 movements, up 3.6% on the previous year.

+ Zurich airport flights near pre-pandemic level

Last year, the increase in passenger numbers was significantly higher than that in movements, due to the use of larger aircraft and a higher load factor. Geneva Airport has also adopted a financial policy encouraging airlines to increase the occupancy rate per aircraft.

Compared with 2019, passenger numbers are 0.7% lower and aircraft movements down 3.7%. In the year prior to Covid, Switzerland’s second busiest airport recorded 17.9 million passengers and 186,043 movements. For 2025, the airport confirms its forecasts, where the overall level of passenger traffic should exceed that of 2019.

The number of destinations served by Geneva Airport, which stood at 148 in 2023, will remain stable at 146 in 2024.

The year 2024 also marks a strong recovery in air freight. Geneva Airport handled 90,705 tonnes of cargo last year, compared with 63,951 tonnes in 2023, an increase of 41.8%. The growth in e-commerce contributed in particular to this result.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

