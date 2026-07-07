Swiss cantons reactivate heatwave plans

Geneva and Vaud are reactivating their heatwave plans on Tuesday Keystone-SDA

The Swiss cantons of Geneva and Vaud are reactivating their heatwave plans with maximum temperatures forecast to reach 34 to 35 degrees Celcius.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Genève et Vaud réactivent les plans canicule mardi Original Read more: Genève et Vaud réactivent les plans canicule mardi

A new heatwave forecast by the Swiss meteorological service MeteoSuisse predicts the heatwave will to last until at least Monday and pose a significant risk.

This new wave comes just one week after the end of the previous episode, which led to a temporary strain on the healthcare system and, in particular, on A&E departments, according to the Geneva Department of Health and Mobility.

From June 18 to 30, Switzerland experienced exceptional heat, with a high risk level.

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For its part, the Vaud department of health and social affairs emphasises that vulnerable people, who may already have been weakened by the previous heatwave, require special attention.

In Geneva, the cantonal medical officer’s department recommends that everyone redouble their efforts to protect themselves from the heat, stay well hydrated and show solidarity towards their loved ones and neighbours.

With the heatwave plan now in force, the relevant local authorities and institutions are implementing specific measures, including identifying and supporting those at risk, and setting up temporary cooling or shading facilities.

The cantons remind the public that heatstroke is a life-threatening emergency.

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More Climate adaptation Swiss authorities warn population of a new heatwave This content was published on Switzerland is set to experience another heatwave. From Tuesday, it will affect the north and west of the country, having already hit the south, MeteoSwiss said. Read more: Swiss authorities warn population of a new heatwave

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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