Geneva burkini ban blocked after government rules proposal unlawful

A proposal to effectively ban the burkini in Geneva’s public pools was blocked on Friday after the cantonal government ruled it unlawful.

In Geneva, the right‑wing majority in the cantonal parliament was set on Friday to approve a bill regulating swimwear in public pools, a move that would have effectively banned the burkini. But the cantonal government stepped in, ruling the proposal unlawful and halting the process by cancelling the final debate.

The issue is expected to return to the cantonal parliament at a future session, as the executive must now put forward legally compliant alternatives. Carole‑Anne Kast, member of the cantonal government and head of the Department of Institutions, criticised the bill, calling it “completely disproportionate and a blatant violation of women’s rights and freedoms”.

The cantonal parliament had originally been debating a proposal put forward by the Swiss People’s Party to introduce penalties for wearing the burkini in public pools. Green Party member Dilara Bayrak condemned it as “a sexist and xenophobic bill”. Calling the debate unworthy of the canton, she urged that women be free to dress as they choose.

Government warns of disproportionate restrictions

Yves Nidegger, from the Swiss People’s Party, argued that “we live in a society where women don’t need to be covered up to avoid being assaulted”. With that, the tone of the debate, not the first of its kind in Geneva’s parliament, was set. But proceedings soon shifted into more technical territory.

A majority, comprising the Swiss People’s Party, the Radical-Liberal Party, the Centre Party and almost all the Geneva Citizens’ Movement members, backed an amendment from the Centre. The proposal, presented by Alia Chaker Mangeat, recast the original text as a new bill on public swimming pools and baths, sidestepping the issue of banning the burkini through criminal law. Most lawmakers considered a criminal‑law route excessive.

Burkini ban push stalls

The amendment specifies that “the only clothing allowed in swimming pools is one‑piece or two‑piece swimwear that does not extend below the knee and leaves the arms uncovered”. In practice, this excludes the burkini. “Public spaces should be places of emancipation, not of pressure,” said Mangeat, who voiced concern about a resurgence of conservative attitudes.

When pressed on holding a third debate, the step needed for a final vote, Kast avoided giving a direct answer. She pointed instead to a series of practical and legal complications that, she said, made the bill unworkable, including the autonomy of the communes and the costs linked to enforcing the rules.

