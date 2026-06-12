Geneva closes most of border with France for G7 summit

Keystone-SDA

Due to the G7 summit in Evian, France, canton Geneva has largely closed its border with France. Since Thursday afternoon, 25 of 35 border crossings have been closed, which is disrupting daily life for residents and affecting traffic.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Genf schliesst Grenze zu Frankreich für G7-Gipfel Original Read more: Genf schliesst Grenze zu Frankreich für G7-Gipfel

العربية ar جنيف تغلق معظم معابرها الحدودية مع فرنسا بسبب قمة مجموعة السبع Read more: جنيف تغلق معظم معابرها الحدودية مع فرنسا بسبب قمة مجموعة السبع

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The summit of the seven largest industrialised nations (G7) is taking place from Monday to Wednesday in Evian, around 30 kilometres from Geneva. The border measures were already being implemented in stages on Thursday afternoon, according to canton Geneva and the Federal Customs Administration.

At the border crossing between Hermance and the French municipality of Chens-sur-Léman, the closure was enforced at 6pm on Thursday with a barrier and a wire fence. The measure was demonstrated to the media.

For the local authorities, the situation is regrettable, as village life extends across the border. A tennis club event scheduled for Saturday, whose facilities are located in France, had to be postponed. The rugby club and the fields of some farmers are also on the other side of the river. Two families whose children attend school in Hermance will have to make arrangements until the border reopens on June 19.

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Transport and work affected

The border between Geneva and France is around 100 kilometres long and has 35 border posts. Of these, seven remain open round the clock, albeit with increased checks. All other crossings, including forest paths, are closed. The nearest open crossing from Hermance is Anières, five kilometres away.

To minimise the impact on traffic, the canton recommends working from home. Geneva’s transport authorities have adjusted the timetables for cross-border services.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

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