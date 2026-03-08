Geneva minimum wage reduced for summer jobs
Geneva's minimum wage will be reduced by a quarter for summer jobs. The amendment to the law was approved on Sunday by 60.61% of voters.
Voted for by the political right, employers and the cantonal government, this reduction in student pay for a maximum of 60 days per calendar year is intended to stem the decline in summer jobs, which have been deemed too costly since the introduction of the minimum wage in November 2020.
The legislative amendment was subject to a mandatory referendum in order to allow it to come into force as quickly as possible.
In Geneva, the minimum wage this year is CHF24.59 ($31.70) an hour, but the law already provides for exceptions for apprenticeships, internships and work experience contracts for young people under the age of 18.
With the reduction voted on Sunday and criticised by the left and the unions, the minimum wage for summer jobs will be CHF18.44.
Turnout was 48.65%.
