Geneva politician arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking

A Geneva politician was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Geneva police dismantled a major drug trafficking network last week in the Grand-Saconnex district. Several people were arrested, including a Green Party member and vice-president of the town’s city council.

The police operation took place last Wednesday in the Grand-Saconnex district. Residents of Rue Gardiol were alerted by a loud explosion and the sight of several people being escorted out of the building by law enforcement.

The police confiscated cocaine, MDMA, ecstasy, ketamine, cannabis products and more than CHF100,000 ($105,000).

Among those arrested is a Green Party elected official. Placed in pretrial detention in Champ-Dollon, she is suspected of having participated in the smooth running of the incriminated network, alongside a member of her family. The elected official has been a member of the municipal legislature since 2015 and was re-elected to office on Sunday by the people.

In total, the police arrested nine people suspected of being involved in drug trafficking. They were all questioned by the public prosecutor’s office on Thursday and Friday.

According to Swiss public television RTS information, this is an extremely well-organised drug trafficking network of unprecedented scale for the canton.

