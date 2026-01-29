Geneva minimum wage raises bar for less well-off
The minimum wage in the Swiss canton of Geneva is having a "positive" and "substantial" effect on the lowest paid employees, according to a study.
Two years after its launch in 2020, the proportion of salaries below the minimum wage had fallen from 7.4% to 4%.
This report is the fourth and final in a study commissioned by the Department of the Economy and Employment from the Geneva School of Management and the University of Geneva.
It confirms that women are the winners, with the proportion of private-sector salaries below the minimum wage falling from 10.7% to 5.3%.
The figure for men has fallen from 5% to 3%. The average pay gap in relation to the legal minimum has also narrowed considerably, from 14% to 6.9%.
The report also shows that the minimum wage has had no significant effect on unemployment.
Translated from French by AI/mga
