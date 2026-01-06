The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

German base jumper dies in Swiss extreme sports hotspot

German base jumper dies in the Bernese Oberland
German base jumper dies in the Bernese Oberland Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
German base jumper dies in Swiss extreme sports hotspot
Listening: German base jumper dies in Swiss extreme sports hotspot

A base jumper had a fatal accident on Sunday afternoon during a jump in Gimmelwald in the municipality of Lauterbrunnen.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The emergency services found the man lifeless below the jump site, as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Tuesday.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to their information, the man is a 28-year-old German. He had jumped from the ‘Nepal Bridge’ accompanied by a colleague and collided with the terrain for reasons that are still unclear.

Helicopters from Air-Glaciers and Rega as well as specialists from Swiss Alpine Rescue were also deployed. The Bern cantonal police are investigating the incident under the direction of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.

More

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR