German base jumper dies in Swiss extreme sports hotspot
A base jumper had a fatal accident on Sunday afternoon during a jump in Gimmelwald in the municipality of Lauterbrunnen.
The emergency services found the man lifeless below the jump site, as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Tuesday.
According to their information, the man is a 28-year-old German. He had jumped from the ‘Nepal Bridge’ accompanied by a colleague and collided with the terrain for reasons that are still unclear.
Helicopters from Air-Glaciers and Rega as well as specialists from Swiss Alpine Rescue were also deployed. The Bern cantonal police are investigating the incident under the direction of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.
