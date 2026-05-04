Swiss banks hit with three-digit million lawsuit
The Graubünden Cantonal Bank (GCB) and its subsidiary BZ Bank are facing a lawsuit demanding millions in compensation for alleged breaches of duty in connection with an investment product.
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A lawsuit has been filed against both banks plus current and former executive bodies of BZ Bank. The plaintiff is demanding a sum in the mid three-digit million range, according to a GCB statement. The banks deny the allegations.
According to the statement, the lawsuit is in connection with a client relationship and an investment product managed by BZ Bank. The unnamed plaintiff is accusing the financial institutions of breaches of duty.
GCB and BZ Bank consider the allegations to be unfounded and deny the claims, and say they will defend themselves. According to the press release, the claim was submitted to the Höfe mediation office in the form of a request for arbitration.
GCB bought a majority stake in BZ Bank from Swiss investor Martin Ebner in 2022. GCB has been the sole owner since the beginning of 2025. Ebner took the final step in his succession planning with the sale.
Ebner founded the bank in 1985, which became the centre of his activities. It specialises in advising professional, private and institutional clients on equity investments and shareholdings.
Translated from German by AI/mga
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