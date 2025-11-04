Glarus links approval for EU deal to protection of open-air assembly

The government of Swiss canton Glarus has spoken out in favour of the EU treaties in principle, but only if the Landsgemeinde, an open-air assembly, is not affected. Otherwise, it is calling on the government to take countermeasures.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Glarus knüpft Ja zum EU-Paket an Schutz der Landsgemeinde Original Read more: Glarus knüpft Ja zum EU-Paket an Schutz der Landsgemeinde

In principle, the Glarus government supports the consultation response of the Conference of Cantonal Governments, it said on Tuesday. At the end of October, following an extraordinary plenary session, the Conference of Cantonal Governments agreed on a yes vote for the EU treaty package.

Glarus now wants to emphasise the transparency demanded there regarding the significant effects of the treaties. The government is also demanding special protection for the Landsgemeinde.

The cantonal government assumes that this type of cantonal vote is not affected by the treaty package. However, should this be the case, it said the government must act accordingly and protect the tradition with measures. It even wants to make its definitive position on the EU treaties dependent on this.

The Glarus Landsgemeinde is a tradition that is otherwise only recognised in the canton of Appenzell Inner Rhodes in Switzerland. The people of Glarus are only familiar with ballots for federal proposals and cantonal elections. Votes at cantonal level are only held at the cantonal assembly. Anyone aged 16 or over is entitled to vote. Spontaneous amendments can also be proposed – a scenario that is not possible at the ballot box.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

