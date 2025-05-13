The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Gold loses sparkle after China-US trade truce

Gold loses luster after Sino-US trade truce
Gold loses luster after Sino-US trade truce Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Gold loses sparkle after China-US trade truce
Listening: Gold loses sparkle after China-US trade truce

Gold, like other safe havens, lost some of its lustre on Monday. Investors seemed to have rediscovered their appetite for risk, with China and the United States announcing the suspension for 90 days of part of their punitive customs duties.

This content was published on
4 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Shortly before 1pm, an ounce of gold continued to plummet, shedding no less than 3.42% to $3,210.29 (CHF2,700). The precious metal, which had reached an all-time high of over $3,500 an ounce on April 22 amid high market volatility fuelled in particular by US President Donald Trump’s trade policy and his disagreements with Jerome Powell, Chairman of the US Federal Reserve, had previously hit a one-week high of $3,260.

Gold had been under pressure since Sunday, when US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reported “substantial progress” in trade negotiations between China and the United States. The Chinese side was more measured, referring to “solid sustainable development”. Nevertheless, “the weekend brought some good news”, observed Ipek Ozkardeskaya of Swissquote Bank in a statement.

+ China and US agree to lower tariffs after talks in Geneva

The United States and China announced that they were reducing their reciprocal customs duties to 30% and 10% respectively for 90 days. A joint statement was published on Monday, the day after the end of two days of talks with Beijing. The suspension of punitive tariffs is due to take effect by Wednesday.

The dollar recovers

“We have reached an agreement to take a 90-day break,” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters in Geneva. He spoke of a “shared interest” with China in calming the situation. Deploring a trade deficit of $1,200 billion with Beijing, the United States is asking the Chinese authorities to open up their market more widely to American companies.

The meeting in Cologny, Geneva, was the first face-to-face meeting between senior officials from the two countries since Trump imposed a 145% surtax on goods from China at the beginning of April, in addition to pre-existing customs duties. Beijing, which had promised to fight these surcharges “to the bitter end”, retaliated with 125% customs duties on products imported from the United States.

+ What is a tariff? A quick guide

Reflecting investors’ renewed appetite for risk, other safe havens, mainly the yen and franc, fell sharply against the dollar. Shortly before 11.40am, the greenback was worth 84.33 centimes, up 1.55%, and 147.89 yen, a jump of 1.76%. The US currency was also appreciating against the euro, with the single currency trading at $1.1126 (-1.12%).

The inverse correlation between gold and the dollar amplified the downward movement in the yellow metal. To complete the trio of negative catalysts for gold, tensions between India and Pakistan have eased and hopes of progress in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine are growing, with both sides apparently moving towards direct negotiations, explained Ricardo Evangelista of ActivTrades. Against this backdrop, gold prices could come under further downward pressure and test the key support level near $3,200.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
21 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi

How do you feel about countries shipping their rubbish abroad?

Waste trafficking causes serious health and environmental problems mainly in low-income countries. Should waste imports be banned?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Park of Rachmaninoff villa in Hertenstein LU becomes accessible

More

Public gain access to park of Rachmaninoff villa in Lucerne

This content was published on The canton of Lucerne is opening the park of Villa Senar in Hertenstein LU to the public from 15 May. The Russian composer Serge Rachmaninoff lived in the building on Lake Lucerne from 1932 to 1939.

Read more: Public gain access to park of Rachmaninoff villa in Lucerne
Roche invests 700 million in a plant in North Carolina

More

Roche invests $700 million in North Carolina plant

This content was published on Swiss pharmaceutical and diagnostics giant Roche pledged on Monday to inject at least $700 million into the construction of a new plant in the United States.

Read more: Roche invests $700 million in North Carolina plant

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR