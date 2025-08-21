Swiss gold shipments to US soared in July

Gold shipments to the United States soared in July Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss gold exports to the United States soared in July. Almost five times as much precious metal was sent compared to the previous year - 54 tonnes worth almost CHF4.7 billion.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Les volumes d’or envoyés vers les Etats-Unis ont explosé en juillet Original Read more: Les volumes d’or envoyés vers les Etats-Unis ont explosé en juillet

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Last month, Switzerland exported a total of 139 tonnes of gold worth CHF12 billion, an increase of more than half, according to figures published on Thursday by the Federal Office of Customs and Border Protection (FOCP).

+ How should Switzerland respond to the US tariffs?

In the first six months of the year, around 480 tonnes of the precious metal left Switzerland for the US, worth almost CHF40 billion. A year earlier, shipments had been limited to 26 tonnes, before climbing to 127 tonnes in the second half of the year. Between January and March, volumes fluctuated between 118 and 219 tonnes.

The appetite for ingots processed in Swiss refineries was fuelled by the build-up of stocks on the other side of the Atlantic, in order to avoid any surtaxes from President Donald Trump’s administration. The precious metal also played its role as a safe haven in the face of a weak dollar.

+ Why Switzerland remains a ‘big buyer’ of Russian gold

At the beginning of August, the Swiss Association of Precious Metal Manufacturers and Traders (ASFCMP) had a cold sweat when it thought that ingots would be subject to customs duties of 39%, like other goods bearing the white cross entering the US.

Shortly afterwards, Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that “gold will not be subject to tariffs!” The trade association is waiting for a “formal and binding decision” on this exemption.

More

More Global trade Gold will not be subject to tariffs, says Trump This content was published on Last week, it was unclear whether the new tariffs would also be imposed on gold bars from Switzerland. Read more: Gold will not be subject to tariffs, says Trump

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch