Swiss Gotthard Pass closes for winter
With the onset of winter, the Gotthard Pass and the hiking and cycling trail in the Schöllenen will be closed for safety reasons. The closures will apply from November 7, as announced by the Federal Roads Office.
The Gotthard Pass between Hospental and Airolo will be closed to traffic from Friday due to the wintry conditions, according to a statement from the Federal Roads Office (Astra) on Thursday. During the winter closure, traffic will be routed via the Gotthard road tunnel as usual.
The hiking and cycling trail in the Schöllenen will also remain inaccessible. Following the rockfall in the Jostbach in September and the resulting damage, snow dumps are currently being installed above the Teufelsbrücke bridge, according to a statement.
The San Bernardino, Susten, Grimsel, Furka, Nufenen, Klausen and Great St. Bernhard passes, among others, are already closed.
The Sanetsch Pass and the Glaubenbüelen Pass are also no longer passable, with the latter remaining open on the Obwalden side as far as Mörlialp.
The Oberalp Pass, Julier Pass, Bernina Pass, Flüela Pass, Albula Pass, Brünig Pass, Simplon Pass, Sattel Pass, Schwägalp Pass and Splügen Pass remain open for the time being.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
