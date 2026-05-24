Gotthard rail tunnel overhaul costs pile up
The cost of rail infrastructure renovations at the Gotthard Base Tunnel could overrun by several million francs. The is being caused by delays in replacing the tunnel's radio communication system, reports the SonntagsBlick newspaper.
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The tunnel’s radio communication system allows train drivers to communicate with each other and contact the operations centre by telephone. It also allows passengers to continue browsing the internet and making phone calls, even deep within the Gotthard Massif.
With the system’s lifespan nearing its end, it should have been replaced during scheduled maintenance work between 2024 and 2026. However, this work has been significantly delayed, according to SonntagsBlick, which refers to the government tender platform.
These delays are reportedly linked to several factors, including technical and organisational problems with the external supplier, as well as complicated access to the tunnel. Abandoning the project is even being considered as an alternative.
Swiss Federal Railways must extend by two years the contracts with the operator of the current installation, with the option of prolonging this extension up to six years.
The maximum planned cost exceeds CHF4.6 million. However, the railway operator notes that part of this amount corresponds to operating expenses that would have had to be incurred in any case.
Translated from French by AI/mga
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